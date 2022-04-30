Claremont owner buys Colony Cottages

BAR HARBOR — Kennebunkport hotelier Tim Harrington recently purchased the former Colony Cottages in Hulls Cove. The property is now called Salt Cottages, and Harrington plans on opening it this summer.

“People just love these little cottages; they’re like little toy houses,” he said.

Swan Agency Real Estate owner Kim Swan purchased and had plans to renovate the property in 2021 but sold it to Harrington earlier this year.

During the height of the pandemic, accommodations like The Colony Cottages were popular because so many people wanted individual lodging.

Most of the cottages were built in the late 1940s and early 1950s and the motel portion was built in the 1960s. To Swan’s knowledge, The Colony Cottages had been operating continuously until her purchase.

Similar to the Claremont Hotel project, Harrington’s team is currently racing the clock to get the cabins open by June. The cottages have been completely gutted for full renovation, redesign and redecoration.

“Each cottage is different because they will all have different artwork and different things,” said Harrington. The establishment’s interior will feature local antiques and art to give guests a unique experience. “Our job is to delight guests, so visually we want to appeal to all the senses when they first open the door,” said Harrington, who has high praise for the project’s in-house design team. For the remodel, the project’s design elements will be Americana-style, he said.

Harrington intends for these cabins to be similar to another project he has undertaken: The Cottages at Cabot Cove in Kennebunkport. Guests in Hull’s Cove will also be able to enjoy a pool, firepits, terraces, gardens, hot tub and a walk to the beach across the street.

After purchasing the Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor in 2020, Harrington revamped the main property including a bar, a bakery, two restaurants as well as a swimming pool and spa. He reopened it for the 2021 season.

More recently in Southwest Harbor, he also secured ownership of Main Street’s Village Washtub building for employee housing, which he said will also be used this season for hotel laundry and storage space, as well as a public laundromat.

“The energy of MDI is incredible; the people are so welcoming,” said Harrington, who fell in love with Southwest Harbor, where he bought a house.

The Salt Cottages are expected to be open from May through late October but this year’s opening is dependent on the construction schedule.