Clam closure

BAR HARBOR — As of Sunday, Oct. 13, the Maine Department of Marine Resources has implemented a precautionary clam, mussel, oyster and carnivorous snail closure in inner Frenchman Bay (Eastern Bay) due to an increased risk of contamination by naturally occurring marine biotoxin (ASP).

Exceptions to the closure are subject to strict sampling requirements that ensure the safety of harvested product.

Details are available on the DMR website at maine.gov/dmr/shellfish-sanitation-management. The information is also recorded on a hotline, 624-7727 or (800) 232-4733.

For more information, contact DMR at 633-9500 or DMRPublicHealthDiv@maine.gov. On weekends and holidays, contact on duty Marine Patrol Officers through State Police barracks at 432-7381.