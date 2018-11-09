Civil discourse workshop, part II

BAR HARBOR — The second in a two-part workshop series on “Balancing Quality of Life and Tourism” is set for Thursday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at The Jackson Laboratory. The workshop series is a project of the Town of Bar Harbor and the National Institute for Civil Discourse.

During the first workshop, housing, congestion, transportation and long term sustainability rose to the top as priorities for Bar Harbor. This second session seeks to dive deeper into these topics, looking for direction and solutions that will improve the quality of life in Bar Harbor.

“The purpose of the workshop is to learn and practice healthy public discussion and to understand the balance residents seek between continued engagement with tourism as part of the economy, and quality of life for those who live and work here,” said Nina St. Germain, Engagement Coordinator for the Town of Bar Harbor. “I am really excited for this conversation. I think the opportunity to examine the whole picture of our lives here will give us clarity for our future priorities.”

The National Institute of Civil Discourse has recognized Bar Harbor’s efforts to increase communication, clarify roles in government, and to promote healthy public discussion. This opportunity for partnership is a result of these efforts.

Parking for the event is in the visitor lot on the right hand side of Main Street. “Please use the crosswalk at the flashing yellow light to cross Route 3 and follow the walkway to the main entrance,” organizers said. Contact St. Germain at nina@barharbormaine.gov or call the Bar Harbor Town Office at 288-4098.