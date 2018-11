BAR HARBOR — The next offering in a two-year effort to increase and improve communication between residents and town government here will be a workshop held Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Laboratory.

The workshop, titled “Balancing Quality of Life and Tourism,” is a project of the Town of Bar Harbor and the National Institute for Civil Discourse.

To sign up for this workshop and to be included in future planning sessions email planner@barharbormaine.gov. Visit nicd.arizona.edu.