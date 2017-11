BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School Music Boosters are selling citrus fruit through Friday, Nov. 17, to help high school musicians pursue lessons, purchase instruments and advance their music educations.

Boxes of Florida citrus will arrive mid-December in time for holiday gift giving and be delivered to the greater MDI communities by students and the Music Boosters.

Contact Julie at 801-2522 or visit www.mdihsmusic.org/citrus-fruit-sale.html.