Citizens of the Year named 

LAMOINE—On Memorial Day, Kasey Jordan and Lily Philbrook, a pair

of MDI High School students, were named Lamoine’s co-Citizens of the

Year for 2019.

For nine years, they have planted flowers and placed flags and wreaths at the graves of veterans. They have also marched with wreaths, done flag ceremonies at Wreaths Across America, completed puzzles with veterans at the Bangor Veterans Home and made masks for them. At VFW Post 109, they have served veterans breakfast and Thanksgiving dinner. They have also taken care of the Town of Lamoine Veterans Memorial by planting several times a year. Last year, they redesigned the garden and took out the invasive plants, planted and mulched.