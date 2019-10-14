Citizen scientists needed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hydrologist Brian Henkel is looking for help from the community in monitoring the Marshall Brook watershed.

Henkel, who works with Acadia National Park and Friends of Acadia to manage national resources, is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Southwest Harbor Historical Society’s building at 192 Seawall Rd. in Manset.

The talk, titled “Past Insults, Planned Restorations, and Preparing for an Uncertain Future in the Marshall Brook Watershed” is meant to drum up community interest and participation in looking for changes in the watershed that empties into the Bass Harbor Marsh.

“I’d really like people to think about what they see that may be an impact,” said Henkel. “You are the ones connected to it because you live in the area. What else do you see?”

Henkel is also a civil engineer and has been working on the Marshall Brook watershed for the last year and a half. A focus for the National Park Service is to manage and maintain the country’s park resources in the face of climate change, pollution, invasive species and the like that change the parks in ways beyond the control of park managers.

Goals include preserving ecological integrity, ecosystem resilience and providing visitors with opportunities for transformative experiences that educate and inspire them.

“It’s a change in the way resource management is done in the park,” said Henkel.