Churches adapt to crisis, cultivate hope and comfort

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — “They didn’t teach us this in seminary” is a common refrain for clergy facing the challenges that arise in leading a congregation.

And celebrating Easter during a current global health emergency is one heck of an unexpected challenge.

Churches are closed, following bans on gatherings of more than ten people, and some denominations are requiring that only one person at a time be in the church building.

“The church isn’t empty,” memes on some church Facebook pages state, “the church has been deployed.”

Congregations and clergy are on a steep learning curve, testing out different ways of connecting with one another while stuck at home. Some are on the phone a lot; some are recording sermons and music to share online and some are creating guides for families to use to worship at home.

“If Easter is a story that’s still being written, that’s what I think we’re about this Easter,” Rob Benson, pastor of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, told the Islander.

Part of the observance of Holy Week, from Palm Sunday through Good Friday when commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus, to Easter Sunday, is about “acknowledging the emptiness and going forth seeking the light,” he said.

Clergy and church musicians are getting creative about how to lead worship on Zoom or Facebook Live.

“Our music director, Daniel Pyle, is playing music from the church, recording hymns for the broadcasts,” said Jim Vallette, the senior warden or head lay leader at St. Saviour’s in Bar Harbor.

“We have readers recording from scenic spots of the island to give viewers stuck inside some fresh air. Preachers are leading the services from their homes. It’s all very experimental and non-professional … we are just people trying to do what we can.”

John Lennon, Bar Harbor’s health officer, has convened meetings with Mount Desert Island clergy to help coordinate ways to get resources and information to vulnerable residents.

He got the idea after members of the Town Council asked about how the town can help be sure no one is left behind during all the changes the pandemic has brought.

The meetings are not only for Lennon to ask from a town perspective what support the clergy members need, they also provide “a common forum for them to talk between themselves,” he said.

Clergy say the various volunteer networks on the island, including the grassroots ones that have sprung up in recent weeks, have been doing a great job of meeting people’s basic needs.

Cassandra Crabtree, pastor of the Tremont Congregational Church, said she’ll often call an elderly parishioner and learn they’ve had groceries delivered by a business or a helpful neighbor.

It’s heartening to her that, “even with so many people getting their felt needs met, they’re still tuning in” to the worship videos she has created.

Even with an ample supply of physical necessities, she said, people are looking for hope amid the anxiety and stress the pandemic has brought.

“The point of the cross is the hope that Christ gives us in his sacrifice,” she said.

Justin Benson at the First Baptist Church in Bar Harbor also said his congregants have been great about checking in with each other, and even with him, to make sure he’s doing okay.

“The good news with our congregation is we’re a really loving and caring group of people anyways,” he said, and they were already in the habit of being in close contact over phone, email and text messages.

Even though most churches will have a way to mark Easter on the actual day, April 12 this year, a few are also looking ahead to a big celebration later in the year when they can gather in person again.

“There’s been huge interest in what I’m gonna call a Jubilee,” Benson said. “I hope it’s freakin’ shindig” with live bands, piles of food and lots of hugs.

“I hope we can just rock that.”

Easter week online worship

Bar Harbor Congregational Church

288-3280

Sunday, April 12

10 a.m. Zoom worship

Morning prayer Tuesdays 8:30 a.m.

Evening prayer Thursdays 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church, Bar Harbor

288-3563

Orders of service for home worship on Facebook

Islesford Congregational Church

Worship resources on church Facebook page and YouTube channel

Parish of St. Mary and St. Jude (Episcopal)

278-5588

Call to be added to list for virtual worship

Seaside UCC

276-5521

Friday, April 10

5:30 p.m. Streaming Good Friday service with other MDI UCC churches

Sunday, April 12

10 a.m. Facebook Live streaming service

Somesville Union Meeting House

244-9260

Sunday, April 12

10:30 a.m. Zoom worship

Swan’s Island Church of God

526-4499

Sunday, April 12

Facebook Live streaming service

Southwest Harbor Congregational Church

244-4300

Audio services posted at swhcc.com

St. John’s Episcopal Church

244-3229

Friday, April 10

Order of service for home worship; contact church to be added to email list.

St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church

288-4215

Sunday, April 12

10 a.m. YouTube streaming service

MDI Episcopal YouTube channel

Tremont Congregational Church

244-8284

Sunday, April 12

10 a.m. Facebook Live streaming service

Evening prayer daily at 7 p.m.

The River Church

288-3048

Sunday, April 12

10:30 a.m. Facebook Live streaming service

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord (Roman Catholic)

Streaming worship combined with St. Joseph’s, Ellsworth

667-2342

Saturday, April 11

Easter vigil service video will be posted on Facebook

Sunday, April 12

8 a.m. Facebook Live streaming service