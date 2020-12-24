Christmas lights on Mount Desert Island

MOUNT DESERT – Whether you prefer white or multicolor, lights have the ability to boost feelings of happiness. And when those lights are also Christmas lights, they have the added benefit of spreading holiday cheer. We asked readers to share some of their favorite lights around the island. While this is not a complete list of lights across Mount Desert Island, it will get you started on your journey. Add the locations to a route planner app and map yourself out a road trip.

Bar Harbor

1173 State Highway 102, Town Hill

Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove

Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor

Crooked Road, Bar Harbor

Gilbert Farm Road, Bar Harbor

Mount Desert

39 Oak Grove Road, Mount Desert

9 Walls Street, Mount Desert

Sylvan Road, Northeast Harbor

Joy Road, Northeast Harbor

Main Street, Northeast Harbor

Upper Dunbar Road, Seal Harbor

Southwest Harbor

14 Salem Towne Road, Southwest Harbor

Long Pond Road, Southwest Harbor

Tremont

739 Tremont Road, Bernard (next to Pacific Hall)