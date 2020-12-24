Christmas lights on Mount Desert Island

MOUNT DESERT – Whether you prefer white or multicolor, lights have the ability to boost feelings of happiness. And when those lights are also Christmas lights, they have the added benefit of spreading holiday cheer. We asked readers to share some of their favorite lights around the island. While this is not a complete list of lights across Mount Desert Island, it will get you started on your journey. Add the locations to a route planner app and map yourself out a road trip.
Bar Harbor
1173 State Highway 102, Town Hill
Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove
Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor
Crooked Road, Bar Harbor
Gilbert Farm Road, Bar Harbor
Mount Desert
39 Oak Grove Road, Mount Desert
9 Walls Street, Mount Desert
Sylvan Road, Northeast Harbor
Joy Road, Northeast Harbor
Main Street, Northeast Harbor
Upper Dunbar Road, Seal Harbor
Southwest Harbor
14 Salem Towne Road, Southwest Harbor
Long Pond Road, Southwest Harbor
Tremont
739 Tremont Road, Bernard (next to Pacific Hall)