Children’s Bazaar set

BAR HARBOR — YWCA MDI’s annual Children’s Christmas Bazaar is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. For a $1 fee, children in kindergarten through fourth grade are invited to holiday shop for family members by browsing thousands of donated new and as-new items, priced from 25 cents to five dollars.

Each child gets their own shopper helper, usually a teen volunteer, with adult volunteers acting as shopkeepers and gift-wrappers.

Gift items are donated by local businesses and individuals and more than 70 volunteers help to make the event happen every year.

Contact 288-5008.