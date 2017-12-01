Chief targeted in scam

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Chief Alan Brown was suspicious when he received a priority envelope addressed to him in the department’s mail Nov. 20 that contained a $5,000 check in his name.

The check, drawn on a credit union in Florida, was the only thing in the envelope; there was no explanation. While the chief joked with colleagues about his sudden good fortune, he knew that it was an attempt to fraudulently gain information about his personal bank account. One tip-off: “Miami” was misspelled on the check, he said.

Brown determined the credit union existed and made a report to security there and also notified postal authorities of the attempted fraud.

A Nov. 21 vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of a Massachusetts man for allegedly possessing hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Officer Franklin Burke was on his way to work in Southwest Harbor when he witnessed a driver, Amir Boulos, 20, of Brighton, Mass., operating erratically on Route 102. Burke called the police station, and Officer Colt Bernhardt pulled the vehicle over.

Boulos was suspected of driving under the influence, but an evaluation by Bar Harbor Officer Judson Cake, who has completed special training in drug recognition, did not find evidence of impairment. However, Bernhardt did locate several bags containing psilocybin mushrooms, police said, and Boulos was charged with possession of a Schedule X drug.

A Bar Harbor woman was arrested on a drug charge Friday as a result of a vehicle stop for a defective headlight.

Jessica McElvogue, 33, was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug and with violating the conditions of her release.

Someone broke into a vacant home on the Shore Road Nov. 20. Minor damage was done to the interior.

Mount Desert

A driver who led police on a high-speed chase Nov. 23 is facing several charges.

Officer Jerrod Hardy was attempting to stop a speeding BMW sedan on Route 102 shortly before 1 a.m. when the vehicle reportedly sped off with the officer in pursuit. The driver, 38-year-old Nathaniel Mega of Providence, R.I., voluntarily pulled over on Main Street in Southwest Harbor and was taken into custody. Mega was charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger and criminal speeding.

A Mount Desert man is facing charges after his vehicle was stopped Nov. 20.

Richard Gately, 61, was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence (OUI) and operating after suspension and booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A 2008 Toyota pickup had to be towed after striking a deer Friday on Route 102 in Hall Quarry.

Ethan Edmondson, 29, of Mount Desert was southbound when the deer entered the road.

Bar Harbor

Accidents involving deer dominated police news here this week, with police responding to three such accidents in four days.

On Friday night, LoriAnne Hallet, 44, of Ellsworth was southbound on Route 3 when a deer reportedly ran onto the road and into the side of her 2006 Toyota.

Susie Farrar, 45, of Bar Harbor was traveling Sunday on Route 3 when her 2014 Honda struck a deer.

On Monday, the driver of a 2010 Freightliner box truck swerved to avoid a deer on the Knox Road and ended up wiping out three mailboxes.

Charles Johnson, 55, of Newcastle reportedly drove onto the shoulder and hit two mailboxes. He then overcorrected, sending the truck across the oncoming lane before leaving the road a second time and striking a third mailbox and a tree. Johnson was not injured. The truck sustained major damage to the front end and was towed from the scene.

The theft of a half-cord of wood was reported Sunday.

A woman told police Nov. 22 that a $1,500 ring was either lost or stolen. She discovered that it was missing after moving to a new apartment.

Boxes containing items ordered online were reported missing Nov. 22 from a residence.

Tremont

The sheriff’s department charged a resident with theft of medication Nov. 22 as the result of an earlier arrest by Southwest Harbor police.

Mariah Larsson, 30, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Larsson was arrested Nov. 12 in Southwest Harbor on a drug possession charge after an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and determined she was in possession of prescription drugs for which she had no prescription.

Trenton

Brandon Gray, 24, of Penobscot was arrested Sunday on an OUI charge following a traffic stop by Deputy Zach Allen.