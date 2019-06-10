Chase leads to arrest of Machias man suspected of arson

ELLSWORTH — A Machias man wanted for allegedly setting fire to an Indian Township food pantry Sunday morning led authorities on a chase that started in Ellsworth and ended in Trenton with the man’s arrest, police said.

Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said Maine State Police Cpl. Dan Ryan and Fire Marshal’s Office Sgt. Joel Davis arrested James Berube, 21, at gunpoint Sunday evening at Dysart’s Moose Crossing store in Trenton.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Bagley said Berube was arrested on the following charges: aggravated assault, burglary, arson, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating without a license, speeding, driving to endanger and aggravated driving to endanger.

Berube also was charged with two counts each of failure to stop for an officer and eluding an officer.

Berube is being held at the Hancock County Jail pending a bail hearing.

The incident started around 3 a.m. Sunday when Berube allegedly set fire to the food pantry, which was “pretty much destroyed,” according to Maine Fire Marshal Sgt. Joel Davis.

Davis said the burglary charge is in connection with the food pantry fire.

McCausland said Berube is suspected to have started a fire in Princeton as well. Three buildings in total were damaged — including the food pantry building.

Fire marshals said Berube also broke into a home in Baileyville, tied up the woman who owns the home and stole her pickup truck, McCausland said.

Fire Marshal’s Office investigators and the Baileyville Police Department had been looking for Berube when Ellsworth police and Deputy Dakota Dupuis spotted Berube driving the stolen pickup truck in Ellsworth Sunday afternoon.

“The officers began to pursue the stolen truck in the city of Ellsworth and continued into the town of Trenton, where [Berube] fled the vehicle into the woods,” Bagley said.

A number of agencies were involved in the pursuit and arrest in addition to the Sheriff’s Office and Ellsworth police.

The agencies include the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments, the Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forest Service.