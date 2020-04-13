Charter votes postponed

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council accepted a final report this week from the Charter Commission, but decided to postpone the town vote on the nine recommended changes to the town charter.

The nine ballot questions are set to be placed on the ballot for the November election. The postponement will allow time to educate the public about the proposed changes, officials said.

The elected commission worked for more than a year on the recommendation. Their terms officially end 30 days after the final presentation, Commission Chair Michael Gurtler noted, but members have agreed to participate in future public meetings closer to the November elections to help explain the proposal.