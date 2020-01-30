Charter commission records final votes

BAR HARBOR — The Charter Commission is completing work on its final report ahead of presenting its recommended changes to the town’s governing document to the Town Council.

The proposed charter changes are set to be presented to voters as nine separate ballot questions. At a meeting Monday morning, the commissioners completed work and took final votes on the one ballot question remaining from last week, and one other affected by a change they had made.

Commission Chairman Michael Gurtler shared an email from Town Attorney Ed Bearor reaffirming an earlier opinion that the charter modifications may be presented to the voters as multiple questions, rather than a single up or down vote.

“I understand that someone may have suggested that the latter approach was the only method authorized by statute,” Bearor wrote. At a public hearing earlier this month, some residents argued that multiple questions are only allowed if all of the changes are considered to be “minor modifications” to the charter.

“I reviewed anew my earlier opinion and studied the applicable laws again and have reached the same conclusion as before,” Bearor wrote.

A more formal legal opinion on the commission’s recommendations is still forthcoming and will be included in the final report.

On Monday, the Commission reversed a decision from its previous meeting and moved the recommendation to reduce the size of the Warrant Committee from 22 members to 15 from Question 1 to Question 7. This was because Question 7 modifies the election process for the Warrant Committee, and the section of the charter dealing with that process is the only place the number of members is mentioned. The change was approved by a vote of 8-1, with Commissioner Joe Cough dissenting.

With the change, the commission is presenting divided reports on three of the nine ballot questions. A revised minority report will also be included in the final report.

The commission also edited the “Rationale” section of the report for Question 9, which creates a requirement for a public hearing for any proposed citizen initiative or referendum. The draft report had referred to a “moderated” public hearing.

For some recent citizen initiatives, an information session was held at the library to provide a chance for proponents and opponents of the measures to explain their positions.

“In that case and maybe in others,” Commissioner Patricia Samuel said, “the person putting together the petition wouldn’t trust the council … to run a fair public hearing,” so an independent moderator was engaged.

“If we can’t trust the council to lead a public hearing, we’ve got more problems than a charter revision,” Commissioner Jill Goldthwait said.

The commission voted unanimously to remove the word “moderated.”