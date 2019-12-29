Charter Commission granted extension

BAR HARBOR—The Charter Commission has an extension until March 17, 2020 to present a final draft report of proposed charter changes.

Originally intending to present a final draft in December, Charter Commission Chair Michael Gurtler requested the extension from Town Council last month. Town councilors voted to grant the extension at a Dec. 3 meeting.

Gurtler requested the extension in order to hold an additional public hearing in January, and consult with the town attorney.

“The language of our draft recommendations, if changed, will need thorough legal review in order to assure a lawful outcome,” Gurtler wrote in a Nov. 20 memo to councilors.

According to Gurtler, the new deadline will allow additional input without delaying a projected June 2020 vote on proposed changes.

The public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

The creation of a temporary charter commission to review the town’s governing document was approved by a vote of 1,624 to 937 in November 2018. The nine-member commission has been meeting twice each month since its formation last year. All meetings are open to the public.