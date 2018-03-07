Chart Room struck by a car, again

BAR HARBOR — The Chart Room restaurant was struck by a car last Wednesday, the second time the restaurant was hit by a car in less than six months.

“I think it’s just sheer bad luck,” owner Terri Needham said Monday. She said the business has had no insurance claims for 30 years, and is now dealing with these two accidents back to back. “Hopefully, this is last one for as long as we’ll be here.”

A Buick driven by Hubert Godin, 63, of Bass Harbor was traveling on the Crooked Road around 6 p.m. when the car’s brakes failed, according to police. Godin was reportedly unable to stop, and the car struck a Toyota RAV, which was traveling towards Bar Harbor on Route 3, on the rear passenger side.

The RAV was driven by Kathryn Grant, 59, of Hulls Cove.

The collision flipped the RAV over, and it came to rest on its roof. The Buick crossed Route 3, struck several coping stones in the restaurant parking lot and then struck the rear portion of the restaurant building. Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed.

Grant was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital in an ambulance for treatment of minor injuries, police said. Hubert Godin and a passenger, Ellen Godin, were checked by paramedics.

No charges have been filed in the crash, pending further investigation, according to reports.

Last September, a truck lost control, hitting and killing a pedestrian in The Chart Room’s parking lot before striking the restaurant. That incident left dents in the building’s siding and on a handrail.

The damaged portion of the building is now covered by a tarp. Needham said the damage would be assessed later this week. She said repairs for damage from both accidents would be addressed “in the next few weeks.”

“I don’t think it’s that severe because it was just [hit] on one post,” she said.

A portion of the restaurant’s ocean-themed mural also was damaged in the accident. Needham said she will meet with the artist, Ken Levasseur, in hopes of replacing or repairing it.

The Chart Room is set to open for the season on May 11.

Liz Graves contributed to this report.