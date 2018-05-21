Charged up about electric vehicles

ELLSWORTH — An electric vehicle symposium entitled “The Future is Here” will be presented by A Climate to Thrive at the Moore Community Center on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The free, public event will feature a panel of speakers and breakout sessions discussing all things EV and taking questions from the audience. Organizers hope the event will engage and inspire the community to embrace this cleaner, more efficient and lower-cost transportation.

Sales of electric vehicles continue to climb nationally, and while not yet prevalent in Maine, passenger EVs are becoming increasingly affordable. Almost all major automakers are building EVs, ramping up more models in the next couple of years, and the electrification of trucks and buses is rapidly developing. For consumers, all-electric EVs use no gas and have far lower maintenance costs, and electricity “fuel” costs less than gas or diesel per mile driven.

Michael Stoddard, executive director of Efficiency Main, Ben Lake of the Greater Portland Council of Governments, Sue Ely of the Natural Resources Council of Maine and Gordon Beck of ACTT will teach at the event.

Breakout sessions will cover the basics electric vehicles, chargers and the charging infrastructure. Information on the latest lines of EV models and charging stations and a “Downeast Guide to Electric Vehicles” will be available. A ride-and-drive session is in the planning stages.

ACTT is helping to develop a robust, publicly accessible charging station corridor from Belfast to Eastport to support the adoption of EVs throughout the region.

“EVs are coming fast, and we know we need more locations in this region where drivers can get a good charge,” said Beck, project manager for ACTT’s EV Project. “We want range anxiety to be a thing of the past. We want EV owners to be assured that they will find charging stations along their route and at their destination, giving them the same freedom of travel as other drivers in this area.”

The symposium is supported by Efficiency Maine. Visit www.aclimatetothrive.org/evnow.