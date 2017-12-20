Changes to Magnuson-Stevens eyed

ARLINGTON — A Congressional committee is at work on two fisheries bills (HR. 200 and HR. 3588) as part of its effort to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act.

“America’s oceans provide the social and economic foundations for working waterfronts and coastal communities around the U.S.,” said Robert Vandermark, executive director of the Marine Fish Conservation Network. The organization, he said, “believes in sustaining and improving our federal fisheries law to ensure that all Americans can benefit from productive fisheries and healthy and resilient marine ecosystems.”

He said the proposed bills “would reverse the successful science-based and conservation measures in the Magnuson-Stevens Act and harm the socioeconomic security of America’s coastal communities and working waterfronts.”

The Marine Fish Conservation Network is a coalition of commercial and recreational fishing associations, regional and national conservation groups, aquaria and marine science organizations committed to sustaining fish populations, healthy marine ecosystems and robust fishing communities. Visit www.conservefish.org.