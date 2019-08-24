Chamber celebrates 50 years

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating fifty years of service since its incorporation on Aug. 4, 1969. A celebration is planned for the organization’s annual dinner on Oct. 21.

“As we celebrate 50 years, it is no coincidence that the advancement of the area as a destination tracks with the chamber’s establishment and growth,” said Bethany Reece, president of the chamber’s Board of Directors. “The business community, here on MDI, benefits directly from the marketing efforts of the chamber through event creation like Bar Harbor’s 4th of July celebration and networking opportunities.”

The mission of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce was to “promote the business interests and general welfare of the Town of Bar Harbor, Hancock County, Maine, and of the surrounding area,” according to the articles of incorporation.

“Many of the tools used to promote member businesses to visitors around the world have changed over the past 50 years,” Executive Director Alf Anderson said. “To remain up to date, we not only continue to produce an annual printed visitors guidebook but have added many digital marketing campaigns to entice potential visitors to consider Bar Harbor as a destination.”

The chamber’s website, VisitBarHarbor.com, receives more than 225,000 visitors each year and has a social media following which exceeds 50,000 followers.

Earlier this year, the chamber launched a digital marketing campaign aimed at bolstering shoulder season visitation. The program delivered more than 1.3 million ad impressions online and a noticeable uptick in sales for member businesses in February through April. In addition to its printed guidebook and digital activities, the Chamber also provides visitor services to more than 200,000 guests each year.