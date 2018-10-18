Chamber awards

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is set to present awards at its annual dinner Monday, Oct. 22 at the Atlantic Oceanside.

The Business of the Year award, recognizing excellence in operations and performance, will go to Kebo Valley Golf Club. ArtWaves MDI will be the recipient of the Rising Star Award, recognizing the nonprofit’s recent growth.

The Naked Blueberry will receive the Environmental Leader Award for leadership in sustainable practices. The Restaurant Barn in Ellsworth will be named Neighbor Business of the Year. West End Drug will receive the President’s Award from chamber board chair Jena Young.

During the dinner, the Chamber will also unveil the winner of this year’s Cadillac Award, which is given to a person who epitomizes the virtues of leadership, service, and sacrifice and the quest for personal excellence.

Contact the Chamber at 801-2566.