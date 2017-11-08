Ceremony to honor veterans

BAR HARBOR — To honor all the men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces, The Bar Harbor Garden Club will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Blue Star marker, one-third mile from the head of Mount Desert Island on Route 3 on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

The public, especially veterans, are encouraged to attend.

The Blue Star Memorial program began with a planting by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War ll. The Blue Star Highway system covers thousands of miles across the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs Inc.