Celebrating national EMS week 

BAR HARBOR—First National Bank recently announced it has made donations totaling $2,200 to eleven Emergency Medical Service organizations in the bank’s market area in response to National EMS Week.  

In 1974, President Gerald Ford proclaimed EMS Week to celebrate and to recognize EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation. The 46th annual National EMS Week is held May 17-May 23.  

Hancock County recipients included Bar Harbor Fire Department, Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, Peninsula Ambulance Corps and Southwest Harbor-Tremont Nursing Service.  

“We’re honored to celebrate and support the dedication of those who provide day-to-day lifesaving services in our communities,” said First National Bank President and CEO Tony McKim. 

