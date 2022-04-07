CDC recommends second COVID booster for some 

BAR HARBOR — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced March 29 updates to its COVID-19 vaccination guidance to recommend a second booster dose for some individuals, including people who are ages 50 and over or people who are immunocompromised.

Those who are 50 and older are eligible for a second booster if it has been at least four months since they last received a dose of an mRNA vaccine (the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna shots).

People with compromised immune systems who are ages 12 and over may receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least four months after their last dose.

Immunocompromised adults (ages 18 and over) can receive a second booster of the Moderna vaccine if it has been at least four months since their last dose.

Additionally, adults who received their primary vaccine and a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago are eligible to receive a second booster dose of a mRNA vaccine.

Information on where Mainers can get a second booster is available online at www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites.

The updates come after authorization of the second booster dose was granted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“If you are eligible for a second booster, you should get one. They are available, free of charge to you and resoundingly safe,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah via Twitter. “Data from one large population study showed a significant mortality benefit among those who received a second booster vs. one.”

Shah also encouraged people to get their first booster dose if they have not done so already.

On April 4, there were 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, up slightly from figures that have been holding steadily in the 90s in recent weeks. Twenty-eight people were in critical care and five were on ventilators.