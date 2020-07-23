Friday - Jul 24, 2020
CDC extends no sail order 

July 23, 2020 by on News

BAR HARBOR — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week extended its suspension of cruise ships operating in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction through September “to ensure that passenger operations on cruise ships do not resume prematurely.” 

In April, the federal agency announced a suspension of passenger operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry 250 or more people (passengers and crew). That action was set to expire July 24. The new order, released July 16, is in effect until Sept. 30 unless the Secretary of Health and Human Services ends the public health emergency declaration for the pandemic. 

The extension comes as the Bar Harbor Town Council, earlier this month, moved to keep the town closed to all cruise ships for the rest of 2020. Last month, the cruise industry group Cruise Lines International Association extended a voluntary suspension of operation by its member companies until Sept. 15. 

 

 

 

 

