Catering company gets new home

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Catering Company recently moved its production kitchen and office to 367 Route 3 in Bar Harbor. The building, next to Mainely Meat Dreamwood Hill, formerly housed a small store.

Catering company owner Mandy Fountaine said that the company purchased the space in February and finished renovations in June. While there’s no sign to identify the building, baker Kate Hall was busy wiping down stations after baking cheddar dill scones.

Bar Harbor Catering Company was founded in 2009, sharing a space with C-Ray Lobster further down Route 3.

Fountaine is a graduate of Eastern Maine Community College with a degree in culinary arts. She was formerly the co-owner and head chef of Calypso in Ellsworth.

The company has 50 employees in peak season.

“If we have southern people, we’ll sometimes do lobster and grits instead of shrimp and grits,” Fountaine said.

“We’re a comprehensive event production company,” she said. “We can handle everything, help them with rentals and timelines.”

Bar Harbor Catering was recognized as one of five finalists in the Eastern United States for the Catersource Ace Award in Catering Excellence in 2015.