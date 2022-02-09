CAT to return in May 

BAR HARBOR — Bay Ferries has begun ticket sales for the CAT – the high-speed ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia– for the 2022 season.

The CAT made the run from Nova Scotia to Bar Harbor for 12 years until the route was ended in 2009. The ferry then moved to Portland, but that route stopped in 2018.

The return of the CAT to Bar Harbor was expected for the 2019 season but construction delays at the Eden Street terminal followed by two seasons sidelined by pandemic border closures kept that from happening.

In December, the Bar Harbor Town Council extended Bay Ferries’ lease of its pier site at the former state ferry terminal, which is a town-owned facility, to 2026 to make up for the years of lost service. Bay Ferries has continued to pay the town according to its original lease terms during the closure.

The operating season will begin on May 19, with service four days a week until June 22, after which service will be offered daily. Service reduces to six days per week starting Sept. 7, with a planned seasonal closing on Oct. 10.

Trip duration is approximately 3 1/2 hours.

For more information, the CAT schedule or to book tickets, visit www.ferries.ca.