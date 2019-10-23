Carroll to lead Solar Program

BAR HARBOR — A Climate to Thrive has hired a new Solar Program Manager, Bryan Carroll of Isle au Haut.

He will organize broader efforts to bring solar solutions to residents, businesses, non-profits and municipalities of Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities. “The position dovetails well with his current position as General Manager of the Isle au Haut Electric Power Company, which is creating a cutting edge micro-grid powered mainly by solar,” a statement from A Climate to Thrive said.

Carroll has 15 years of experience integrating residential, commercial and community solar throughout New England and the islands of the Caribbean.

“Across Maine, there is a rapid transformation in the solar market with falling equipment costs, a declining investment tax credit, and an expanding workforce,” Carroll said. “All these factors, plus a more comprehensive and progressive state solar legislation, are pointing towards a sunnier future for Maine.”

Solar energy in Maine is poised for rapid growth in 2020 following the passage of several bills this summer that increased solar incentives. The state’s new Climate Council is charged with developing an action plan to lower the state’s carbon emissions while promoting jobs and economic benefits.

The success of A Climate to Thrive’s solar energy efforts on MDI over the past three years puts the local non-profit and the island in a position to lead the way for the rest of Maine.

“Our efforts to support the MDI High School, the Town of Tremont and the Islesford Fishermen’s Coop to go 100 percent solar create jobs and save money while doing our part to avert the worst affects of climate disruption,” said ACTT Co-Coordinator Joe Blotnick.