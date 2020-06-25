Carriage roads now open to all; Acadia campgrounds still closed

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park’s 45 miles of carriage roads, open only to

foot traffic for the past few weeks, are now open to visitors on horseback and

bikes, including Class 1 electric bikes.

The carriage roads had been closed to those uses while crews removed fallen trees and repaired washouts from winter storms.

As of July 1, the Wild Gardens of Acadia at Sieur de Monts will be open daily

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center remains closed, with rangers providing visitor

information under tents outside the building. Park officials said they don’t know if the building will open later this summer.

Two of the park’s campgrounds, Blackwoods on Mount Desert Island and

Schoodic Woods on the Schoodic Peninsula, will open no earlier than Aug. 1.

Christie Anastasia, the park’s public affairs specialist, said the reasons are a combination of lower–than–usual campground bookings and increased staffing requirements.

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, restrooms take longer to clean and need to be cleaned more frequently,” she said.

The park is hoping to hire more local workers for summer jobs. But for the time being, cleaning crews are spread thin.

Seawall Campground on Mount Desert Island will remain closed for the 2020

season. It typically has a lower occupancy rate than Blackwoods.

“So, we’re trying to be as strategic as possible with our staff, spreading them in a way that provides as much access for people as possible,” Anastasia said.

The Duck Harbor Campground on Isle au Haut will also remain closed this season.