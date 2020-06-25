Thursday - Jun 25, 2020
Carriage roads now open to all; Acadia campgrounds still closed

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park’s 45 miles of carriage roads, open only to 

foot traffic for the past few weeks, are now open to visitors on horseback and 

bikes, including Class 1 electric bikes. 

The carriage roads had been closed to those uses while crews removed fallen trees and repaired washouts from winter storms. 

As of July 1, the Wild Gardens of Acadia at Sieur de Monts will be open daily 

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center remains closed, with rangers providing visitor 

information under tents outside the building. Park officials said they don’t know if the building will open later this summer. 

Two of the park’s campgrounds, Blackwoods on Mount Desert Island and 

Schoodic Woods on the Schoodic Peninsula, will open no earlier than Aug. 1.  

Christie Anastasia, the park’s public affairs specialist, said the reasons are a combination of lowerthanusual campground bookings and increased staffing requirements. 

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, restrooms take longer to clean and need to be cleaned more frequently,” she said.  

The park is hoping to hire more local workers for summer jobs. But for the time being, cleaning crews are spread thin. 

Seawall Campground on Mount Desert Island will remain closed for the 2020 

seasonIt typically has a lower occupancy rate than Blackwoods. 

“So, we’re trying to be as strategic as possible with our staff, spreading them in a way that provides as much access for people as possible,” Anastasia said. 

The Duck Harbor Campground on Isle au Haut will also remain closed this season. 

 

