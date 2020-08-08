Carriage road work delayed 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Rehabilitation of the Eagle Lake carriage road was expected to be going on from April 15 to Nov. 15 this year, with sections of the road closed as work crews moved around the six-mile loop. But that project has been delayed.

“Contracting was slowed down as we focused on responding to COVID-19 at the park and the (National Park Service regional office),” said Acadia Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia.

She said park officials hope work can start later this month or in September.