Carriage road work delayed 

August 8, 2020

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Rehabilitation of the Eagle Lake carriage road was expected to be going on from April 15 to Nov15 this year, with sections of the road closed as work crews moved around the six-mile loop. But that project has been delayed. 

“Contracting was slowed down as we focused on responding to COVID-19 at the park and the (National Park Service regional office),” said Acadia Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia. 

She said park officials hope work can start later this month or in September. 

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office.
