Carriage road set for rehab

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Sections of the Eagle Lake carriage road will be closed from time to time between April 15 and Nov. 15 as the six-mile-long road is “rehabilitated to improve and stabilize the road surface and associated features,” according to a park press release.

The work will include rehabilitation of drainage ditches and culverts, reconstruction of several sections of dry-laid stone masonry retaining walls and stabilization of stone slope protection walls between the carriage road and steep slopes.