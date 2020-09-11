Carriage road rehab contract let

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service has awarded a nearly $2.8 million contract to Harold MacQuinn Inc. for the rehabilitation of the Eagle Lake carriage road.

Work on the project was originally to go from April 15 to Nov. 15 of this year, with sections of the road closed as work crews moved around the 6-mile loop. But the project was delayed for several months.

“Contracting was slowed down as we focused on responding to COVID-19 at the park and the (National Park Service regional office), Acadia Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia explained earlier this summer.

Now that the contract has been awarded, she said Tuesday that some construction staging likely will take place in October.

“But most of the work is going to occur in 2021,” she said. “So, we’re not anticipating any closures around Eagle Lake this fall. Everything will probably be just pushed out a year.”

The project will include rehabilitation of drainage ditches and culverts, reconstruction of several sections of dry-laid stone masonry retaining walls, and stabilization of stone protection walls between the carriage road and steep slopes.