Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening set for Aug. 10

BAR HARBOR – The YWCA Mount Desert Island presents the 18th Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening Saturday, Aug. 10 from 7-9:30 p.m. on the Bar Harbor Village Green.

The event is a ceremony of hope and remembrance to honor cancer survivors and those who lost their battle with cancer. It started by friends of Carol Dyer, the beloved children’s librarian for the Jesup Memorial Library who died of a brain tumor in 2001.

Luminaria may be purchased at the event or in advance for a suggested donation of $10 each. This year’s proceeds will benefit Beth C. Wright Cancer Center in Ellsworth.

Luminaria are paper bags with names written on them and with a lighted candle inside. Each one represents a life and the hope for a cancer-free world. Luminaria typically have “In Memory of [Name]” or “In Honor of [Name]” written on them.

Many participants decorate them using markers, photos, or other memorabilia to make them unique. Some people cut stars, circles, or other shapes out of the bag to enhance their glow when lit.

Each name and hometown will be read during the lighting ceremony.

Visit ywcamdi.org/luminaria or call 288-5008.