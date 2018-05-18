Caregiver support group to meet

BAR HARBOR — A caregiver support group will meet in the Birch Bay Village library twice monthly, on the first and third Tuesday of each month, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The next meeting will take place on June 5.

The group is an informal gathering of people whose lives are directly or indirectly affected by caregiving. Attendees can share their concerns and learn from each other.

Amanda Lee, external licensing coordinator for Birch Bay Retirement Village, facilitates the group. There is no cost to attend.

Call 288-8014.