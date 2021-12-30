Car submerged, occupants safe after ‘donut’ ride on beach

MOUNT DESERT — At around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29, just a few minutes after low tide, four young men decided to take a ride in their rental car on Seal Harbor Beach and carve “donut” patterns in the sand.

Unfortunately, the car went a short distance into the water and became stuck.

The occupants of the car escaped unharmed, but over the next few hours, the incoming tide submerged the car. It was pulled out at the next low tide, which was shortly after midnight on Thursday, by Island Towing & Auto Repair.

Island Towing’s owner, Les Foss, said the 2021 Dodge Charger was a total loss.

The driver, Saravanan Parthiban, 25, was charged with criminal mischief. He and the three others in the car, all from India, were reported to be graduate students at various U.S. schools.