Car rolls over on School Street

BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor woman was not seriously injured but was taken to the hospital for observation after the car she was driving struck a parked vehicle and flipped onto its roof on School Street Saturday afternoon.

Sharon Broom, 68, of Bar Harbor, was driving her 2017 Subaru Impreza south when it struck a car parked on the right side of the road. The car, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to Ashley Kishana, 26, of Bar Harbor, had some damage to the left rear fender and tire. The airbag in the Impreza deployed, and Broom was hanging by her seatbelt, police said. Bar Harbor Fire Department paramedics helped her out of the car and into an ambulance.

The accident is under investigation. That section of School Street is one-way, and parking is prohibited on the right (west) side, the police report notes.

Dylan Brann, 30, of Bar Harbor was issued a summons March 6 for operating after suspension.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Vaughan Littlefield, 37, of Franklin sustained front-end damage after it struck a deer on Route 102 on March 6. The deer ran into the woods.

A 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Philip Hebert, 23, of Bar Harbor sustained damage to the front passenger-side wheel assembly and the suspension, drive and steering assemblies after apparently striking a pothole on Eden Street near the ferry terminal on March 6. The vehicle was towed to the owner’s residence.

Officer Chris Wharff reported that he “assisted a local resident with a skunk problem” on March 6.

Erik Utheim, 73, of Bar Harbor was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault on March 6. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Serena Clark, 22, of Bar Harbor was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence following a report of a vehicle off the roadway at the intersection of Route 3 and Schooner Head Road on March 8.

Kyle Morris, 19, of Plymouth was issued a criminal summons for violation of conditions of release following a traffic stop on Route 102 Sunday.

Jeremy Smith, 33, of Eastbrook was summonsed for attaching false license plates following a traffic stop on Route 3 Monday.

Mount Desert

Lt. Kevin Edgecomb reported on March 7 that he spoke to a Somesville residents about “ongoing issues with a flock of geese.”

Trenton

The sheriff’s office assisted a resident on March 7 with information pertaining to a civil complaint.

Deputy Brian Archer served two protection orders on March 7. At 10 a.m., he served a male resident with a temporary protection-from-abuse order. In the evening, he served a protection order to a 29-year-old Trenton woman on behalf of a 33-year-old Trenton man, according to reports.

Deputy Jeff McFarland met with a resident who had a complaint about trees being cut on her property. He referred her to a local forest ranger.

Loren Sperry, 71, of Hermon was driving a 2009 commercial box truck south on Route 3 the morning of March 8 when he reportedly lost control on the snow-covered road. The truck slid off the right side of the road and got stuck in a ditch, according to reports. It was towed out of the ditch but not damaged, McFarland said, and Sperry was not injured.

Southwest Harbor

A woman reported the theft of several hundred dollars from her account on March 6 after losing her debit card at a local business. Police opened a theft investigation. The woman decided not to pursue the matter after talking with the individual involved, police said.

A resident was driving her 2014 Jeep Wrangler when the front left tire came off. An officer found the car pulled to the side of Main Street by the intersection of Seal Cove Road on March 7 around 1:30 p.m. The car was resting on the break rotor, and there was damage to the front fender as well as the wheel hub. A wrecker was called to have the vehicle towed.

A man was warned for trespassing following a 911 call on March 8 around 1:30 p.m.

Cameron Dana, 21, was arrested on a warrant for a probation revocation out of Knox County on March 8.

A woman who called to report possible harassment in Bass Harbor Friday was referred to the Sheriff’s Office.

A boy walked into the police station on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. to report harassment. He said a man was yelling at him and his friends. The man was contacted by police, and the situation has since been settled between the parties.

Police are investigating the possible theft of medication from a residence after receiving a complaint Sunday around 12:15 p.m.

An officer located and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Seal Cove Road on Monday morning after police received a report of the car driving erratically. The driver reportedly didn’t show signs of impairment.

Tremont

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Tremont Road the morning of March 7. A 2005 Dodge pickup driven by Michael Walsh, no age given, was traveling south when a 2008 Jeep reportedly pulled into the roadway in front of it. The Jeep, driven by Roger Pomroy, no age given, collided with the left rear tire of the pickup. The front of the Jeep was damaged, but the truck did not sustain any damage, Deputy Brian Archer said.

A resident reported a parking problem on the Hodgdon Road on March 8. “This is an ongoing issue that is being addressed,” Deputy Zach Allen said.

A vehicle became stuck while attempting to turn onto an unplowed private road the evening of March 8. The operator dug the vehicle out with his tractor, Allen said.