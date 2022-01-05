Car lost, driver charged after ‘donuts’ on beach 

MOUNT DESERT — It probably sounded like a good idea at the time: Go riding on Seal Harbor Beach at low tide and carve “donuts” in the sand.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, four young men from India found out around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when their car got stuck in the water. The men got out safely, but over the next few hours as the tide came in, the car was submerged.

It was pulled out at the next low tide, which was shortly after midnight on Thursday, by Island Towing & Auto Repair. Later on Thursday, it was taken to the towing company’s lot in Town Hill.

Island Towing’s owner, Les Foss, said the 2021 Dodge Charger was a total loss.

The driver, Saravanan Parthiban, 25, was initially charged with criminal mischief. That was later upgraded to a charge of driving to endanger.

The driver, who had an Ohio driver’s license, and the three others in the car were reported to be graduate students at various U.S. schools.