COASTAL NEWS:

Thursday - Nov 03, 2022

Car crashes into Circle K

November 3, 2022 by on News

The Circle K convenience store on 99 Cottage St. has extensive damages after a vehicle struck the building on Oct. 27.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY VICTORIA DECOSTER

BAR HARBOR — At approximately 9 p.m. last Thursday, a car crashed into the front of the Circle K convenience store in town.  

Police said Amanda Fulk, 49, of North Carolina, struck the right side of the store after suddenly accelerating while turning around in the parking lot. The car plowed through three windows and entered the store several feet, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the building. 

Officer Brundrett, who responded to the scene, did not charge Fulk and was unsure whether the cause of the crash was a motor vehicle defect or a mistake on the part of the driver.  

No one was injured in the incident. 

After being closed for the remainder of the evening of Oct. 27, the building on 99 Cottage St. has since been boarded up and secured temporarily with plywood.  

Victoria DeCoster

Victoria DeCoster

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas at [email protected].
Victoria DeCoster

Latest posts by Victoria DeCoster (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.