Car crashes into Circle K

BAR HARBOR — At approximately 9 p.m. last Thursday, a car crashed into the front of the Circle K convenience store in town.

Police said Amanda Fulk, 49, of North Carolina, struck the right side of the store after suddenly accelerating while turning around in the parking lot. The car plowed through three windows and entered the store several feet, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the building.

Officer Brundrett, who responded to the scene, did not charge Fulk and was unsure whether the cause of the crash was a motor vehicle defect or a mistake on the part of the driver.

No one was injured in the incident.

After being closed for the remainder of the evening of Oct. 27, the building on 99 Cottage St. has since been boarded up and secured temporarily with plywood.