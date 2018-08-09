Thursday - Aug 09, 2018
The YWCA MDI hosted the 17th annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria event this weekend. Because of heavy rain on Saturday, the luminaria were lit Sunday evening instead. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD

Candles lit in honor of those with cancer

BAR HARBOR — The 17th annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening took place last weekend on the Village Green, and at the YWCA in Bar Harbor. Participants could buy luminaria to honor loved ones with cancer, for a suggested donation of $10 each. This year’s event was sponsored by the YWCA. Proceeds go to benefit Home Cooked Healing, a local group of volunteers who prepare and deliver meals to people who have cancer.

ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD

On Saturday, the first night of the event, people turned up despite heavy rain. Local musicians Peter and David Lindquist played to an appreciative crowd. Volunteers took donations for personalized luminaria to honor or memorialize people with cancer. The luminaria could not be lit due to the weather.

On Sunday evening, the volunteers and many members of the public were back for the lighting of the luminaria in front of the YWCA and Jesup Memorial Library.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for Home Cooked Healing may contact Mary Ann Perlman at [email protected] To sign up to receive meals, contact Michael Reisman at the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center at 207-664-0339.

