Candidates to address county Republicans

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Republicans will host their next monthly meeting at Ellsworth City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. The guests will be Adrienne Bennett and Dale Crafts, both of whom are running for Maine’s Second Congressional District. This will be a chance to meet the candidates up close and ask questions. There will also be an announcement by the group that is relevant to most of Hancock County. The meeting is open to all, regardless of political affiliation.

Contact Sandi Blanchette at sandi04472@gmail.com.