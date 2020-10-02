Candidates for House District 135 to meet in online forum 

BAR HARBOR — Candidates for House District 135, which includes Bar Harbor, Lamoine and Mount Desert, will meet the public in an online Q&A forum via Zoom webinar on Monday, Oct. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. Joining the forum are District 135 House candidates Benjamin Meiklejohn (GI), Timothy Oh (R) and Lynne Williams (D). The forum will also live stream on Facebook at facebook.com/LWVME.

Citizens are urged to attend the webinar and learn how the candidates will deal with the important issues facing Hancock County and the state of Maine. There will be an opportunity for the audience to submit their own questions, to be presented by the moderator, using the Zoom Q&A function. In order to participate in the Q&A portion of the event, people are encouraged to register for the webinar at lwvme.org/Events. The forum will be moderated by Faith DeAmbrose, managing editor of the Mount Desert Islander. This event is sponsored by the Mount Desert Islander and the League of Women Voters Downeast.