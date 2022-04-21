Candidates election set for May 2 

MOUNT DESERT — Seats on the Select Board, School Committee and Mount Desert Island High School Trustees board will be filled by secret-ballot election on May 2.

Voting will take place in the Town Hall meeting room in Northeast Harbor because the usual polling place, the Somesville fire station, is being renovated. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two candidates are running for two seats on the Select Board. They are incumbent Wendy Littlefield and former board member Rick Mooers.

Three seats on the five-member School Committee are up for election, but only two candidates filed to run. Gail Marshall, who was appointed last fall to fill a vacancy, is running for a one-year term. Jarrod Kushla is seeking a three-year term. The third seat could be filled by write-in vote.

Mount Desert has three seats on the high school trustees board, which is responsible for the school’s buildings and grounds. Two of those seats are up for election this year, and incumbents Carole Plenty and Julianna Bennoch have filed to run.

Charter change on warrant

Voters on May 2 will be asked to approve a change to the town charter that would require that all town ordinances expire after 15 years. Town officials say this sunset provision has created complications in the enactment and amendment of ordinances.

If this change is approved, the town charter would still require the Select Board to review all ordinances every five years to determine whether they remain necessary or helpful to the town.

Liquor sales OK

Voters also will be asked to reauthorize the operation of agency liquor stores on days other than Sunday. This reauthorization vote is required because of changes to state law.