BAR HARBOR — Voters in the Democratic primary for the Maine House of Representatives, District 135, will see two names on their ballots for that election, but one of the candidates has withdrawn from the race.

Sage Leafsong, one of the two Democratic candidates for the district that includes Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Lamoine, withdrew in late May, according to the Maine Secretary of State’s office.

The candidate’s name will remain on the ballot according to a state law that states that if a candidate withdraws less than 70 days before the primary election, the candidates’ name will not be removed from the ballot.

Bar Harbor attorney Lynn Williams is the other candidate.