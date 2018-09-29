MOUNT DESERT —The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Maine/Downeast will sponsor a candidate forum at the Somesville fire house on Tuesday, Oct. 16th at 6:00 p.m. featuring local candidates for Maine House District 134 and Maine Senate District 7.

House candidates (Phil Brady, Republican) and (Genevieve McDonald, Democrat) as well as Senate candidates (Louis Luchini, Democrat) and (Richard Malaby, Republican) will have an opportunity to discuss their positions on important issues and respond to written questions from the audience.

Jill Goldthwait will be the moderator. The Mount Desert Islander is a co-sponsor.