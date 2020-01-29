Candidate filing period now open

MOUNT DESERT — Anyone interested in running for a local office in the May 4 election may now pick up nomination papers in the town clerk’s office.

Completed papers must be returned by March 5.

Two seats on the five-member Board of Selectmen are up for election this year. Chairman John Macauley said he plans to run for another three-year term. Board member Rick Mooers said he does not plan to file for reelection.

Charlie Wray is the only member of the five-member Mount Desert School Committee whose seat is up for election this year. Wray said this week that he has not decided whether he will seek another three-year term. Members of the town’s school committee also serve on the Mount Desert Island High School board and the MDI Regional School System board.

Two of Mount Desert’s three seats on the MDI High Trustees board, which is responsible for the school’s buildings and grounds, are up for election in May. Incumbent Heather Jones said she does not plan to file for another term. The other seat to be filled is currently vacant.