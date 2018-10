TREMONT — A meet and greet with Genevieve McDonald, Democratic candidate for State Representative is planned for Saturday, Oct. 6, 10:30 to 11:30 am at Thurston’s Lobster Pound. McDonald, who lives in Stonington, is a lobsterman and substitute teacher.

She is running for the district currently represented by Walter Kumeiga that includes Tremont, Southwest Harbor, Swans Island, Frenchboro and other island communities such as Deer Isle, Stonington, North Haven and Vinalhaven.