Cancer center’s longtime executive director retires 

ELLSWORTH — Michael Reisman, the face of the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center (BWC) for the past 18 years, will be retiring on July 1.

Before BWC, Reisman was program director at Island Connections in Bar Harbor from 1997 to 2004. In March 2004, he accepted the director position for the center and worked for both organizations during his transition.

When he first started at the center, Reisman worked out of a small office in Ellsworth until Lorraine (Allen) and Joe Saunders gave the unused Allen family home to the center to use rent free.

The BWC got its new home at 23 Commerce Park in Ellsworth in 2011 when Wayne Wright, Beth Wright’s widower, purchased a building and land and donated them to the center to use at its headquarters. Through a capital campaign, the organization raised money and repaid Wright. Another capital campaign was launched in 2014 to build an addition that provided a library, three additional offices, a kitchen and another lavatory.

Reisman is looking forward to gardening, jogging and traveling, with a trip to Portugal in the works, and spending more time with family. He says he is open to any new hobby ideas.

The BWC Board of Directors has chosen Angela Fochesto to serve as the next executive director. She was formerly the patient navigator at Healthy Acadia.

“I believe the Beth Wright Center will be in good hands with Angela,” Reisman said.

A public retirement party will be held for Reisman at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center, 23 Commerce Park, Ellsworth.