Campground moratorium approved in Tremont

TREMONT—Voters in Tremont today overwhelmingly approved a moratorium that will give a six-month pause to the review of campground applications.

More than half of the town’s registered voters cast a ballot in the election, with 428 people voting for the moratorium and 215 voting against.

The moratorium is set to pause any applications pending as of Aug. 2, but as of this time there are no such applications. Last night the planning board gave approval to the 55-site Acadia Wilderness Lodge, after holding three meetings for a total of 15 hours to review the application.

Over the next six months the planning board will work on changes to the Land Use Ordinance (LOU) to better position it to deal with campground applications.

The moratorium can be extended for an additional 180 days by a vote of the select board after the initial 180 days expires.