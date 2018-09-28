Camper flees through the trees

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A 46-year-old Arizona woman called 911 from Blackwoods Campground Sept. 19, saying that the man she was traveling with was going to kill her, according to reports. When two other campers stopped to check on her, she reportedly ran off into the woods. Rangers and Mount Desert police officers located the woman. They also spoke with the man, who agreed to leave the campsite for the night. “Rangers transported him to town and also held onto his four firearms until the pair checked out of the campground,” the report stated.

The rear bumper of an oversized vehicle reportedly struck the bumper of a truck in the parking lot on the summit of Cadillac Sept. 13.

Gary Dougan, 71, of Hancock was cited for reportedly having an RV in a prohibited area (past Schoodic Woods) Sept. 13. Paul Rizzo, 52, of Litchfield, N.H. was cited for a parking violation at Schoodic Point.

A vehicle went off the road and into a ditch on Seal Cove Road near the Southwest Harbor town line Sept. 14, according to reports. Christina Lapointe, no age given, of Southwest Harbor was driving. No injuries were reported.

A 53-year-old woman from Conway, Ark. was carried out from the trail by the Bass Harbor Head Light Sept. 14 after reportedly injuring her ankle. Responders including park rangers, Southwest Harbor/Tremont Ambulance members, firefighters and MDI Search and Rescue set up a rope system to move the woman up the stairs to the parking lot.

Carol Will, no age or town given, was issued a parking violation for reportedly parking in a bus spot at the Eagle Lake boat launch Sept. 13.

Rangers issued a parking citation to Hertz Vehicles, LLC Sept. 14 on Schoodic Loop Road.

Richard Winter, 65, of Plainfield, Vt. was cited for reportedly violating a closure on Schoodic Loop Road Sept. 14.

Henry Park and Weito Ma, no ages or towns given, were cited Sept. 14 at Thunder Hole on charges of doing business without a Commercial Use Authorization from the park. The businesses are Starlight Bus, Inc. and Big Tour, Inc.

Rangers assisted a 73-year old California woman finishing her hike on the Orange and Black Trail Sept. 16 after an unknown medical event, according to reports.

A vehicle became stuck on coping stones Sept. 16 near the entrance station after reportedly making an illegal U-turn before the station. It was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

A hit and run accident was reported on the Cadillac Summit Sept. 17.

The driver of a rental car was cited Sept. 17 for reportedly parking in the Island Explorer bus stop at Bubble Rock.

Patrick Hanley, 42, of Bar Harbor was issued a notice of violation for reportedly possessing and using a metal detector at Seal Cove Pond boat launch Sept. 17.

A 75-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance Sept. 18 after reportedly throwing up and passing out at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center.

Rangers received a report Sept. 18 of a man possibly headed to Cadillac Mountain to commit suicide, according to a friend of the man. Bar Harbor and Westbrook police assisted in locating the man, who said it was a misunderstanding and he was not going to harm himself, according to reports.

Mount Desert

Both cars were towed after a head-on collision at the traffic light in Somesville the morning of Sept. 18, but only minor injuries were reported.

A 2006 Honda Civic operated by Carol Brodeur, 48, of Northeast Harbor reportedly grazed a 2018 Volvo V90 operated by Megan Bourke, 50, of Seal Harbor, and then drifted into the oncoming lane resulting in a head-on collision with a 2015 Chevy Impala operated by Kristina Croan, 46, of Franklin. As of press time no charges had been filed.

A 2016 Chevy Tahoe operated by Blay Carr of Northeast Harbor was heading north on Route 102 in Somesville on Sept. 18 when it was reportedly struck by a rock from a dump truck, unknown make and model. Police contacted the company, who agreed to pay for windshield damages to the Chevy. No injuries were reported.

On Sept. 18, a Northeast Harbor business reported graffiti on a restroom wall. They wanted to make police aware before cleaning the wall.

People reported trespassing on private property on Harbor Drive on Sept. 20 turned out to be employees who were allowed to be there, police said.

Bar Harbor

On Sept. 18, police received a complaint from someone claiming to be an employee of a local business, saying they had not been paid. The employee could not produce employment proof. Police referred the case to the Maine Internal Revenue Service.

A 2008 Honda operated by Douglas Benson, 73, of Bar Harbor was parked illegally on Main Street near the Mount Desert Street intersection on Sept. 18, when it was reportedly struck by a 2008 bus operated by Larry Briggs, 67, of Palmyra, Pa. There were no injuries reported, and minor damage to both vehicles.

On Sept. 18, Timothy Searchfield, 57, of Bar Harbor reported a hit-and-run accident between his 2012 Ford F150 and a Chevy pickup truck on Holland Avenue. He reported that the Chevy struck his driver’s side mirror and kept going.

Dorian Cregg, 31, of Bar Harbor was arrested Sept. 18 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Early in the morning of Sept. 19, Andrew Gartside, 30, of Pittsburgh, Penn. was stopped for speeding and arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Only side mirrors were damaged Sept. 19 when a 2018 Hyundai sedan operated by Dorothy Richards, 62, of Guilford, Ind., parked on West Street was reportedly struck by a 2005 Toyota Camry operated by Elijah Santner, 21, of Bar Harbor.

An Island Explorer Bus operated by Raymond Brown, 67, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., was travelling east on West Street when it reportedly side-swiped a parked 2004 Dodge Ram owned by Michael Schroll of Manheim, Pa. There was minor damage to both vehicles, and no injuries reported.

Early morning Sept. 20, police stopped Ronnie Yates, 35, of Bar Harbor and arrested him on a charge of operating under the influence.

An unsecure sewer cover in the construction zone on Eden Street Friday resulted in a Ford Ranger needing to be towed. The Ford was driven by Charles Sidman, 68, of Bar Harbor when it reportedly struck the sewer cover, causing the cover to come dislodged, deflating a rear tire and causing rim damage. Police alerted the Maine DOT to the hole in the road caused by the dislodged sewer cover. No injuries were reported.

A 2003 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Peter Worrick, 27, of Bar Harbor was travelling south on Gilbert Farm Road Friday when it reportedly lost balance while swerving to avoid a deer. The Yamaha was towed from the scene, and the driver reported scrapes and a possible concussion.

The Department of Human Services requested police presence for the interview of a minor on Friday.

Friday afternoon, a deer crossed Norway Drive and collided with a 2008 Subaru Forester operated by Elijah Sinclair, 21, of Granby, Mass. No injuries were reported. The Subaru sustained extensive front-end damage, but was drivable. The deer ran into the woods and was not found.

Police responded to a report of a fight on Main Street Friday night. When officers arrived, the suspects had fled and the victims did not pursue charges.

A man came into the police station to reclaim found property Friday night, and was identified to have an outstanding warrant. Police arrested Jonathan Smith, 37, of Meadville, Pa. on an extraditable warrant out of California. The warrant was related to a domestic violence charge.

Police responded to downed tree branches on cars, power lines, and in roadways on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, a 2018 Nissan Rogue operated by Robert Best, 40, of Newtownards, Ireland, was travelling south on Route 3 near the head of the island when it reportedly struck a deer that had entered the roadway.

A deer was killed Saturday evening when it crossed Route 3 and was hit by a 2007 Buick LaCrosse operated by Teighan Colson, no age given, of Bucksport. There was minor front-end damage to the Buick, and police arranged for the disposal of the animal.

As a result of a two-vehicle accident in a town parking lot Saturday night, Alexander Buzzell, 23, of Ellsworth was arrested on a charge of OUI and failure to notify the operator of an unattended vehicle of a collision. Buzzell’s 2011 Toyota Pickup had backed into a legally parked Subaru, last operated by Marie Ericsson, 35, of Bass Harbor.

Following a traffic stop early Sunday morning for speeding, Megan Hopkins, 36, of Northeast Harbor was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Police responded to a hang-up emergency call around 3 a.m. Sunday, and arrested Graydon Dobbs, 21, of Bar Harbor for disorderly conduct and violating conditions of his release.

Police warned a man for trespassing on the property of a Mount Desert Street nonprofit on Sunday.

Southwest Harbor

A tour bus parked in front of the boat launch on Clark Point Road was asked to move by police on Sept. 18 around 1 p.m.

When people began setting up a makeshift tent with tarps and pallets on private property around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 18, police intervened. The caretaker of the property told police the tent would be taken down, according to reports.

Police stopped a vehicle on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. for high beam headlights and summonsed Reginald Holmes, 35, on a charge of failure to display an inspection sticker.

An alarm near Seal Cove Road was reported at 3:19 a.m. Sept. 19. Searching for the alarm, an officer started at Circle K and continued to explore the area until he came to the demolition site at Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden. The alarm was a smoke detector located in the cellar of the now-demolished house near a furnace, police reported. The officer entered the cellar and silenced the alarm.

An elderly woman came to the police station to report a theft around 10 a.m. on Sept. 19. Concerned about a possible civil issue and domestic issues at the home, police contacted a family member who helped find a safe place for the woman, according to reports.

Local parents called police around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 reporting a problem with their son. The family was referred to a crisis line, where a counselor helped the family create a plan that worked for everyone, according to reports.

Police were unable to find a man who was reported to be urinating outside an apartment building Friday morning.

A 2015 Toyota Tacoma driven by Robert J. Plante, no age given, of Orland was backing up in the Norumbega Moving and Storage parking lot when the driver felt a bump, police said. The truck had struck at 67-year-old woman in the parking lot, according to reports. She had minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

A deer “flopping in the road” was reported on Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene on Main Street near Robinson Hill, the deer had died.

An overzealous landscaping company employee was reported for running a leaf blower at 4 a.m. on Monday. When police spoke to the company representative, they agreed that hour may have been too early to start the machine and agreed to wait until later, according to the report.

A white Ford Escape received a few scratches after being backed into by a black Dodge Ram 2500 on Monday around 1 p.m. Wayne Gilley, 32, of Tremont was backing up the Ram in the Seal Cove Road shops parking lot when it reportedly collided with the Escape owned by Hildie Bunker, 28, of Southwest Harbor. There was no damage to the Ram, according to the report.

Trenton

A 54-year-old woman called the sheriff’s office to report a problem with her 25-year-old daughter on Sept. 12 around 6 a.m. When a deputy spoke with the two women, they agreed to separate to resolve the issue, the report stated.

A Trenton man reported a collision with a deer that left minor damage to his 2009 Subaru Legacy on Sept. 20 around 2 p.m. Peter Shubert, 71, called the sheriff’s office to report the accident but was able to drive his vehicle home, the report stated.

William Nunn, 23, of Monroe was pulled over for allegedly exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more on Sept. 21 around 3 p.m. He was summonsed on a charge of criminal speeding.

A woman called the sheriff’s office reporting her 12-year-old son had been assaulted by an adult man around 5:30 on Saturday. When a deputy went to a local campground where the parties were staying and spoke with them, no one wished to pursue any charges, according to reports.

Tony McKim, 51, of Trenton was driving on Bayside Road around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when his 2018 Buick Lacrosse reportedly struck a deer. McKim was not injured and the car was able to be driven away, the report stated.