Saturday - Jul 18, 2020
A prior year's Ladies Who Loonch fundraiser for Camp Beech Cliff. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Camp plans alternative to annual ‘Ladies Who Loonch’ fundraiser

July 18, 2020 by on News

MOUNT DESERT – When the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the 13th annual Ladies Who Loonch luncheon and fundraiser for Camp Beech Cliff on July 8, committee members sprang into action, organizing a mailing to support camperships and transportation funds. The event raised $120,000 last summer, which makes it the camp’s largest fundraiser.

This year, rather than sending in a RSVP to the Loonch, ladies are being asked to donate to camp.

Those who donate at least $100 by July 30 will be entered to win gift cards purchased from local businesses on Mount Desert Island that have supported the camp in the past. Additional raffle tickets will be entered for all gifts in excess of $200.

Donate can be made at www.campbeechcliff.org/loonch or by mailing a check to Camp Beech Cliff, P.O. Box 381, Mount Desert, ME 04660.

