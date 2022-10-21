ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The 3.5-mile summit road for Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park will close to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicyclists, for the season on Nov. 14 for road repairs and culvert replacements. The road will reopen for pedestrian use after crews wrap up for the winter.

The project will kick off this fall with grinding and culvert replacements with paving and striping occurring in the spring of 2023. The closure will allow workers and oversized vehicles access to the historic road without endangering staff and visitors. The project’s timeline is weather dependent.

Designed by the Bureau of Public Roads between 1929-32, Cadillac Mountain Road maintains a positive grade for its entire length and includes spiral transition curves, which were an adaptation from the old railroad route up the mountain, to give a smoother ride between the road’s straight and curved sections. Guardrails were fashioned by spacing 3- to-4-foot angular coping stones along the edge of the road approximately 4 feet apart.